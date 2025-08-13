Manchester City Starting Lineup Prediction at Wolves

Manchester City have plenty of injury issues as they commence the season that they hope will be their “bounce back year.” Last season, they finished trophyless, for the first time in almost a decade. So there is a lot of room for improvement in 2025-26. It all gets started on Saturday with a trip to Wolves, or Wolverhampton Wanderers as they’re officially known. Wolves, who finished 16th last season in the Premier League table, are currently dead last. That’s not a serious observation, as they’re only listed 20th out of 20 because the listing is alphabetical, until the games actually begin.

By this metric, Man City is 13th right now, and Bournemouth is top of the table. So yes, it’s a joke.

2025-26 Season Opener FYIs

Man City at Wolves

Kickoff: Saturday, August 16, 5:30pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Man City Preview Material: Team News

Google’s Win Probabilities: Manchester City 67% Draw 19% Wolves 14%

While City manager Pep Guardiola has plenty of injury issues to contend with in this one, he still has a very deep squad to make his selections from. Here’s our best guess as to what the first team might look like.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Ederson; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rayan Cherki; Tijjjani Reijnders, Matheus Nunes; Oscar Bobb, Savinho, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

