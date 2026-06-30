It has been a very busy news day for Tottenham Hotspur. Obviously, the main healdine Spurs’ beating Manchester United to the punch for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, as his signature will break the club transfer fee record. However, there is some big in house news too, when it comes to a Spurs signing and it involves their first choice goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky.

The Czech shotstopper had a very up and down season in 2025-26, but in the end, he usurped Guglielmo Vicario to become manager Roberto de Zerbi’s No.1 choice in between the sticks.

We are delighted to announce that Antonin Kinsky has signed a new contract with the Club ✍️ Congratulations, Toni! 🤍 🔗 https://t.co/3sxodlmNgH pic.twitter.com/DJXyBbLrkf — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 30, 2026

De Zerbi, and the club in general, have further shown their faith in him, rewarding Kinsky with a four year contract extension. The deal was announced only a few hours ago.

“It’s been a real journey to get here and a nice story already,” reads a club statement attributed to Kinsky. “And I’m looking forward to what lies ahead over the next months and years.”

“Everyone around the Club feels that we can have a successful season and I want to contribute to that. We want to give the fans what they want and what this Club deserves.”

Earlier this summer, the club signed Martin Dubravka, from Burnley, to be Kinsky’s backup. Vicario is expected to be moved on this summer.

The low point, of this past season, came for Kinsky in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 loss at Atletico Madrid. Kinsky was subbed off after just 17 minutes, as he conceded three goals in that short span of time. Tottenham would go on to lose 5-2, and then get eliminated from Europe.

The decision was heavily criticized, at the time, by then interim manager Igor Tudor. Once De Zerbi took over though, Kinsky won back his place in the team, as he played the final seven games of the season.

Antonin Kinsky was key in helping Spurs stay up in the Premier League, and avoid relegation this past season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.” He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG.

His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.