Matchday 27, or if you want to call it “round 27” of the 2025-26 Premier League competition concludes with Manchester United visiting Everton on Monday night. And there are just two team news items here for the Toffees: Jake O’Brien is out, due to a suspension while Seamus Coleman is passed fit, having recovered from an unspecified issue.

“Seamus is fit and available,” manager David Moyes said, earlier today.

Manchester United at Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Mon Feb. 23, 8pm, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: United 49% Draw 25% Everton FC 26%

Team News: Manchester United Everton FC

Premier League Form, Standing: United WWWWD, 4th, 45 pts Everton FC WDDWL 8th, 37 pts

Everton Team News

Moyes was also asked about O’Brien’s drawing a red card against AFC Bournemouth: “We move on from it. He got sent off and these things happen.”

Otherwise the team news, fitness, injury, availability situation remains the same. In case you missed it, here is part of the statement from Jack Grealish, who elected to have surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot:

“Didn’t want the season to end like this, but that’s football, gutted. Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before.”

While it is obviously sad that his season is over, this campaign may have found a new home for him. He did well on loan at Everton, and maybe Manchester City will work with the club to make a transition to the Toffees permanent.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories