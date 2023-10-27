David Moyes made several changes to his side last night, and it resulted in their first loss in Europe this term. Now, with the Everton fixture approaching on Sunday, look for Moyes to make more changes again, from the team that fell 2-1 at Olympiacos.

The Irons boss will now rotate his side back to the first team guys.

West Ham United vs Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 29, 2023, at 4pm London Stadium, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides West Ham Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Everton 19% Draw 26% West Ham 45%

.PL Position, Form Guide: Everton 16th, 7 pts, LWLWL West Ham, 9th, 14 pts, LDWLL

Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson, after a decently long injury layoff, are back in contention to play, or maybe even start here, as they returned to the UEL matchday squad in Europe.

Finally, as it is Halloween weekend, and David Moyes is facing Everton, we can’t help but bring back the grim reaper moment from April 2014 (pictured below). This is one of the funniest sports spectator/ticket buyer moments of all-time, as he was fired shortly after this.

It would have been a lot funnier had this just been a regular fan doing this organically, and not someone hired by a company to execute a publicity stunt.

Anyway, happy Halloween everybody! Here is the first team prediction.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton

Alphonse Areola; Thilo Kehrer, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Mohamed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Jarrod Bowen

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

Related Posts via Categories