Two major pieces of Manchester United transfer news on this Wednesday. Striker Rasmus Hojlund has seen his loan move to Napoli converted into a permanent deal. Additionally, we have our first transfer addition of the summer, which makes it the first signing of the Michael Carrick as permanent manager era. That signing is Éderson, an Atalanta midfielder, not to be confused with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Both of these deals have an Atalanta connection.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Éderson to Manchester United, here we go! Deal done with Atalanta for €45m package with add-ons included, agreement now in place. Medical and formal steps to follow but deal in place. Éderson will sign a four year deal plus option, as @TheAthleticFC reports. pic.twitter.com/NO4qxnbIAV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

Éderson, 26, moves over on a deal worth an initial £35 million ($47m) or €45m, but that amount could rise another £4m, given potential performance-based add-on incentives. All that’s left to make this a done deal is the medical and paperwork.

Everything else is agreed- we’re just waiting on the final touches, on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2030.

More midfield signings are expected, as Casemiro is departing, and Manuel Ugarte is expected to follow him out the door.

Old Trafford will need to find new players to replenish depth at the position.

Getting back to Hojlund, his transfer deal is worth £43.2m ($58.1m) and that includes last season’s loan fee. While it is obviously a major loss, at least United are recovering some of their sunk costs on this massive flop.

Hojlund, a Danish international, moved over from Atalanta on a £72m ($96.8m) deal in 2023.

Hojlund is one of several players who was acquired under Erik ten Hag, for a lot of money, but he just didn’t pan out; at all. He only scored 26 goals in 95 appearances for the Red Devils.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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