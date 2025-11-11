You might recall an old credit card campaign from the 1980s- “it’s everywhere you want to be.” West Ham United are the opposite of that right now, as they’re in the relegation zone. Yes, they’re only there on goal differential, but they still need to get moving north in the table once play resumes after the November internationals. At least their injury list is pretty short, with the only main concerns Konstantinos Mavropanos and Niclas Fullkrug and Lukasz Fabianski right now.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Niclas Fullkrug

Both players are working through thigh injuries right now, with hopes of being passed fit for the next match. Irons boss Nuno Espirito Santo gave the following update over the weekend:

‘”Both of them are improving, starting to work, different stages. Niclas is progressing with the group. They both have to do their own programmes. We have the international break, and I’m hopeful they’ll be back after that.”

Lukasz Fabianski

The shot-stopper has a lower back injury, and he should be back for the next game, at AFC Bournemouth on Novermber 22nd. Santo did not provide an official update on this guy.

Oliver Scarles

He’s recovering from shoulder surgery, and it still looking at potentially returning some time in December. And then finally, Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima

Team Injury Update Series: November 2025 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Manchester United Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United

FC Barcelona Aston Villa Newcastle United Everton FC

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post

Related Posts via Categories