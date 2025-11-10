Manchester City Injury Updates: Rodri, Mateo Kovacic

In thrashing Liverpool FC yesterday, Manchester City sent a strong statement of intent. Just four points behind table topping Arsenal at the international break, City look like the only team (at least right now) who are serious about contending with the Gunners for the Premier League title. So we’ll have a two team race then? Well, City have the squad fitness advantage for sure. Not just on the Gunners, but pretty much everybody else in the league, as Rodri and Mateo Kovacic are their only two fitness concerns at this time.

Rodri

Given how extremely important he is to the team, and all the injuries that he’s had to deal with in recent years, Rodri will just continue to be on overly managed minutes. City will be sure not to “overcook” him, so we’ll see him in and out of the lineup as the season goes on.

We’ve seen this trend in action already, as was not in the squad yesterday, due to a thigh injury, with manager Pep Guardiola saying on Friday: “We will see tomorrow. I think we won’t take a risk ahead of the international break. We have to find the moment he feels strong and fit to sustain the actions in the game properly.”

Rodri should be fine for the next match.

Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic is looking at a March return from an ankle injury. The last time Pep spoke about it, he said: “He will be out for a while… He still has a problem with the ankle; a little calcification [is] still there. We’ll wait on him for the last part of the season.”

