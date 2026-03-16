Newcastle United head to FC Barcelona on Wednesday night with a level of morale that is probably pretty high. After all, they just beat Chelsea on the weekend in league play, and they head to Catalonia with this Champions League round of 16 tie all square at 1. Of course, Eddie Howe and his men obviously still believe that they deserved to win that one. But overall, the big picture situation is generally improving. So is the team fitness situation. Midfielder Sandro Tonali could be in the matchday squad here, if he shakes off the unspecified illness that he’s been battling. We should learn more about Tonali tomorrow.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16

FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Leg 2 of 2

Tie Aggregate: 1-1

Kickoff: Wed March 18, 5:45, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Google Result Probability for 90 Min: FC Barcelona 61% Draw 20% Newcastle United 19%

Team News for Both Sides

Elsewhere Lewis Miley could be in contention to return from a thigh injury here, but most likely, he’ll miss out and probably return next weekend instead.

“We were hoping he would be fit for [Barcelona away], and I don’t know if that has deviated at all,” Howe said on Friday the 13th, in regards to Miley and his thigh injury.

“He is not training with the group. He is on the grass now, running again and working incredibly hard. But all the feedback I have had from the medical team is that we have to be careful with this injury.”

Also dealing with a thigh injury is Bruno Guimaraes, and Howe provided an update on his status as well on Friday.

“Bruno is back on Monday,” Howe said.

“Typical, he wants to come to Barcelona, not in a playing capacity, but to support the lads. I know he has been working incredibly hard on his recovery, and I think he will be in a good place. I’d like to think by the time the international break has ended, he will be back ready for us.”

And then finally, Joe Willock is a fresh injury concern, as he’s a doubt for the clash with the Catalan club due to tighness in his groin.

As for Barca, the injury situation remains the same as it was entering the weekend: Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen are all still sidelined with injury.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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