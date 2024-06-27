Ferran Torres Dismisses Newcastle United Transfer Narratives

There is no there there when it comes to the narrative of Ferran Torres leaving FC Barcelona. The Spanish winger has said it himself. According to various reports that had circulated online, Newcastle were said to have offered Barcelona 15 million Euros in guaranteed money for the 24-year-old, with an additional 5 million euro potentially on the table in various add-ons.

Not to be says the former Manchester City man.

“I will stay at Barcelona next season. It’s not just that I want to stay here; it’s that I am going to stay,” Torres told RAC1. (h/t Daily Sports)

These stories just didn’t pass the smell test, as Barca played 55 million euros for Ferran Torres just two years ago. That seems like a crazy rate of depreciation.

The website Transfermarkt values him at 30 million euros; which sounds much more plausible. Well, once again, we have yet another transfer narrative that actually went nowhere.

There have just been far too many of those this summer- it’s been an extremely quiet window indeed.

