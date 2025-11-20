In some ways, the Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup kind of picks itself. With as many as 16 players either out injured or considered doubtful, Spurs boss Thomas Frank does not have a ton of options. This is the case at multiple position groups. You don’t want go into a big time rivalry match banged up, and especially so for the road edition, but here we are.

Tottenham must make do with what they have. Arsenal have some injuries to deal with as well.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Nov 23, 2025, at 430pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Full Injury Updates: Tottenham Part 1 Tottenham Part 2 Arsenal FC

Team News: Tottenham Arsenal FC

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 69% Draw 19% Spurs 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal FC 1st, 26 pts WWWWD Spurs 5th, 18 pts WLWLD

Nevertheless, this will be the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI at Arsenal

Guglielmo Vicario; Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr; Mo Kudus, Xavi Simons, Brennan Johnson; Richarlison

