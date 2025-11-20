The international break was not kind to Arsenal, who now have two new injury concerns, one major, one minor in Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori. Let’s start with Gabriel, who pulled a muscle in his thigh while featuring for Brazil, in their friendly against Senegal. We don’t know the full severity of the issue right now, but ESPN Brazil reports that the central defender will be out for at least four weeks.

“Bad? I don’t know,” said Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti. “He had an injury in his adductor.”

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Nov 23, 2025, at 430pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Full Injury Updates: Tottenham Part 1 Tottenham Part 2 Arsenal FC

Team News: Tottenham Arsenal FC

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 69% Draw 19% Tottenham 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal FC 1st, 26 pts WWWWD Tottenham 5th, 18 pts WLWLD

Gunners Team News

“The medical staff has to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed. When a player has an injury, you hope they can recover well and soon.”

So we’ll just have to wait and see. Shifting gears to Calafiori, he left Italy national team camp early, and returned to Arsenal ahead of time, but it was just precautionary. He was only dealing with cramps.

“We tried Calafiori, he had a few issues,” said Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso of the defender. “I thank him for his commitment. He stayed here for a week. He could have played perhaps, but it wouldn’t have been fair to him or Arsenal”

Gattuso is spot on, national team managers due to need to approach everything with on eye on the concerns of their respective players clubs.

And then you have some good news, bad news, going on with two of the longer-term knee injury absentees- Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard. The former has encountered a set back, and his timeline for return is delayed. Meanwhile the latter is improving, and is now ahead of schedule.

Said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta a couple days ago: “Kai had a minor relapse, but overall he’s doing well… [Expected to be back in action] towards the end of the year.”

Arteta gave an update on Odegaard four days ago: “It’s moving forward. Today’s match came a little too early… But it’s starting to look better, so I will hopefully be back soon.”

So an early next month return for Odegaard, mid-to-late next month for Havertz.

Gabriel Jesus remains out while Chukwunonso Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli are all expected to miss out here as well.

