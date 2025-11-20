Ahead of the North London Derby, the Tottenham Hotspur injury list is quite long and extensive (16 players who are either ruled out, or doubtful), so let’s dive straight into it, starting with the newest name- Pape Matar Sarr.

“We left him in London,” said Senegal manager Pape Thiaw. He took a knock. So we felt it would be difficult for him to recover in just two days.”

Tottenham Team News

“Since we were in his home city, we preferred to leave him at the disposal of his club so he could receive treatment there.”

Sarr should be fine, and in the squad here. Mo Kudus and Cristian Romero should be passed fit to feature as well. Elsewhere Randal Kolo Muani and Lucas Bergvall could return from concussions in the NLD, and that would provide a little boost for Spurs.

However, Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski Unspecified (knee) Ben Davies (thigh), Radu Drăgușin (ACL) and Archie Gray (calf) are all ruled out. And then finally, Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Kota Takai (quad) are doubts for this one.

