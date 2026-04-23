The bad news for Lamine Yamal, his season with FC Barcelona is done, due to a hamstring injury. The good news for Lamine Yamal, he’s expected to make a full recovery in time to play for Spain in this summer’s World Cup. “This injury leaves me off the pitch at the moment I most wanted to be there, and it hurts more than I can explain,” Yamal posted on Instragram today, in reference to the injury that he suffered in the 1-0 win over Celta Vigo last night.

FC Barcelona at Getafe CF FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. April 25th, Estadio Coliseum, Getafe, Spain

La Liga Standing, Form: Getafe 6th, 44 pts, LWWLW FC Barcelona 1st, 82 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Getafe 17% Draw 22% FC Barcelona 61%

“It hurts not to be able to fight alongside my teammates, not to be able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them and I know they will give everything in every match. I’ll be there, even if it’s from the outside, supporting, cheering, and pushing like everyone else. This is not the end, it’s just a break. I’ll come back stronger, more eager than ever, and next season will be better.

“Thank you for the messages and Visca el Barça.💙❤️ “ This is obviously a very big blow for both Barcelona and the player, but at least they have a major cushion up at the top of the table. They should be able to just cruise on in to the La Liga title, even despuite all the injuries. Barca will have another notable absence for Saturday’s clash at Getafe besides Yamal, with Raphinha (also a hamstring injury) not expected to be fit and available in time. Barcelona will likely also be without utility man and defender Eric Garcia, who is suspended here, due to yellow card accumulation. Right back Joao Cancelo was also injured in the Celta win, but his knee problem is not serious, according to several reports. It is thought to just be a knock, and he should be fine to feature on the weekend. Otherwise the Barca injury/fitness situation remains the same.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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