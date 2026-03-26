Happy international break to supporters of the Catalan Club everywhere. FC Barcelona currently sit top of the table, during this March international window, four points clear of their next closest competitor, their arch-rivals, Real Madrid. They’re also through to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, where they’ll take on Atletico Madrid. That is coincidentally the same side they’ll face in their next match, but when they meet on Sat April 4, it will be a La Liga fixture. So while we are currently on break, busy times are ahead. With that in mind, let’s get you updated on the injured quartet of Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Andreas Christensen.

Frenkie de Jong

The Dutch midfield maestro has been out since late February with a hamstring injury that he suffered in a training session. The timeline that was initially provided back on February 26 puts him in line to return after the March international break. We’ll see if that holds.

Expected return: potentially the domestic fixture against Atletico, if not, then the UCL tie, four days later.

Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde

Both defenders suffered hamstring injuries against Atletico (them again? seriously?) in the Copa Del Rey defeat a few weeks ago, and the initial timeline had them set to return after the March international break.

So again, we’ll see if that holds.

Expected return: potentially the domestic fixture against Atletico, if not, then the UCL tie, four days later.

Andreas Christensen

The former Chelsea man has certainly suffered through several injuries during his time in Catalonia, and he’s sideleine since late December with a partial ACL tear. He may not feature again this term.

Expected return: Late April, early May at best. Otherwise it could be next season

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

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Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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