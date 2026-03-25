Perhaps no team, in any sport in any league across the entire world, has been as injury-ravaged as Tottenham Hotspur the past two years. At this March international break, we need two different pieces to go over all of Spurs’ injuries. Part one, which covered Mathys Tel, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur and Guglielmo Vicario, can be found here. Here in part two, we go over Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Ben Davies. With an injury list this long, it’s easy to see why the North Londoners are in a relegation scrap.

Dejan Kulusevski

Interim manager Igor Tudor, who still has a gig for the time being, provided a non-update, regarding Kulusevski, on Friday: “No [further news], not yet.” He remains out for the season, with a knee injury.

Potential Return: next season

James Maddison

He also remains out for the season, for the same reason as Kulusevski, a serious knee injury.

Potential Return: next season

Yves Bissouma

The mercurial midfielder has been out for a couple weeks with an unspecified muscular injury.

Potential Return: TBD

Ben Davies

He’s recovering from ankle surgery, and should be back for when the league schedule resumes in the middle of next month.

Potential Return: April 12 at Sunderland

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool FC Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2 Manchester United Arsenal Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Part 1 Tottenham Hotspur Part 2

West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle United Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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