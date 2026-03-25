Igor Tudor remains in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, for the time being, but his days appear to be numbered. Yes, this season has been so awful for Spurs that not only did they sack their manager, but they could very well sack the man who replaced him, on an interim basis, as well. So the 2025-26 season could see three different men manage Tottenham, a squad that is as injury-ravaged as it gets. In the grand scheme of things, it really isn’t the manager’s fault, given how banged up the squad has been. They are so injury-riddled that we need two different articles to cover it all. Here in part one, we’ll go over Mathys Tel, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur and Guglielmo Vicario. Part two, covering Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Ben Davies can be found here.

Mathys Tel

Tel was called up to France’s U21 side for this international window, but he unfortunately sustained a thigh injury in the 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest over the weekend. Tel withdrew from France, and will focus on recovery right now.

Potential Return: April 12 at Sunderland

Mohammed Kudus and Rodrigo Bentancur

Kudus and Bentancur are pretty much in the same boat- hamstring injury absentees, who could benefit from the long time off period that we are now in. With already being eliminated from the FA Cup and the UCL, Spurs have plenty of extra time to get right. “We have these three big weeks after the game on Sunday,” Tudor said this past Friday.

“(Kudus will be back) probably some part of things with the squad, maybe in ten days? I’m not sure, we need to check, but he is progressing very well, already with the ball.

“We hope the medical staff will make us some nice surprise. “It will be very, very, very important to have them. (Kudus will be back) probably some part of things with the squad, maybe in ten days? I’m not sure, we need to check, but he is progressing very well, already with the ball. Rodrigo as well.”

Potential Return: April 12 at Sunderland

Guglielmo Vicario

The first choice shotstopper just underwent a minor surgical procedure to repair a hernia.

The club statement read, in part: “The minor procedure has been timed to have as minimal an impact on our season as possible… Guglielmo will commence his rehab with our medical staff immediately, and it is hoped that he could return to action within the next month.”

Potential Return: April 18 vs Brighton

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool FC Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2 Manchester United Arsenal Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Part 1 Tottenham Hotspur Part 2

West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle United Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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