Chelsea Injury Updates: Reece James, Filip Jorgensen, Levi Colwill

Parting ways with Enzo Maresca didn’t change the trajectory of the 2025-26 Chelsea FC season. Under new boss Liam Rosenior, they continue to underwhelm and fall short of expectations. They have lost their last four, across all competitions, posting an ugly -10 aggregate goal differential over that span. Plus they have a long injury list, which consists of Reece James, Filip Jorgensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Jamie Gittens and Levi Colwill. The Blues are now eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and find themselves in serious danger of not finishing in the top four in the league either.

Part 2 of the Chelsea Injury Updates can be found here.

Levi Colwill

While he is on pace to meet his recovery timeline, Colwill will likely not play again this season. He is still rehabbing a serious knee injury.

“He’s hitting all of the benchmarks that he needs to, but we need to keep making sure that he keeps going past certain levels,” Rosenior said on Thursday. “We want to see him out there ASAP, but within the right timeframe. Yeah, hopefully, this season, which would be a massive boost.”

Expected return date: Maybe Championship Sunday, but potentially next season

Reece James

The team captain has a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action for England this international period. Additionally, the next opponent (in the FA Cup) is third tier side Port Vale, so he likely won’t be risked for that either.

“We’re going to look more after the international break,” Rosenior said on Thursday. “It’s not serious, but there is something in his hamstring, and that’s something that we will monitor after the international week.”

Expected return date: April 12 vs Manchester City

Filip Jorgensen

Expected return date: April 12 vs Manchester City

The backup goalkeeper had minor surgery on his groin, and he should be back after the international break.

“Unfortunately, he had his scan and needed a minor operation,” Rosenior said. “Nothing too serious… that’s a matter of weeks.”

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool FC Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2 Manchester United Arsenal Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Part 1 Tottenham Hotspur Part 2

West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle United Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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