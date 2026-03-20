Barcelona Team News vs Rayo Vallecano: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia

FC Barcelona have to be feeling very well as they head into the final match before the last international break of the season. Yes, they did see first choice goalkeeper Joan Garcia and mainstay in the backline Eric Garcia forced off the field against Newcastle United in midweek. However, both Garcias are expected to be fine for the next match, a visit from Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Also that match with Newcastle went about as well as possible, as they thrashed the Magpies 7-2.

FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano FYIs

Kickoff: Sunfay. Feb. 17, 8pm, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

La Liga Position: FC Barcelona 1st, 70 pts Rayo Vallecano 13th, 32 pts

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona win 78% Draw 13% Rayo Vallecano win 9%

Barcelona Team News

They won that UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, on aggregate, 8-3. So they’ll be feeling pretty good, most likely, especially when you consider that they have a four point lead at the top of the La Liga table as well. Getting back to the team news stuff, the only other item to mention is the four longer-term injury absentees.

Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring) and Alejandro Balde (hamstring) are all set to miss out here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories