FC Barcelona Team News vs Getafe: Ter Stegen, De Jong, Gavi

Whoa boy! Another serious, long-term injury is the last thing that that FC Barcelona need right now. However, it happened again, this time to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who suffered a ruptured patellar tendon. Ter Stegen has undergone surgery to repair it, and you know how it goes- a long road to recovery is ahead.

While Ter Stegen is on the sidelines for awhile, midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are on the mend.

FC Barcelona vs Getafe FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 25th, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

La Liga Standing, Form: Getafe 18th, 4 pts, DDLLD FC Barcelona 1st, 18 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Getafe 25% Draw 14% FC Barcelona 78%

Barca Team News

However, we still don’t know when they’ll return to action…despite being back in training. Barca boss Hansi Flick was asked to give an update on the duo, and he gave an answer that said next to nothing, from an informational stand point.

And of course, you still have all the long-term injury absentees to contend with as well:

Fermin Lopez, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Dani Olmo.

