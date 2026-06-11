Chelsea and Axel Disasi Expected to Part Ways this Summer

Tuesday saw some Premier League clubs, including Chelsea FC, announce which players will get released this summer. For Chelsea, the list was short and it did not include any first team regulars. Central defender Axel Disasi was not on that list, but as we found out on Wednesday, he is expected to head out the door as well.

According to the BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella (in a story syndicated on Yahoo Sports), it has been “agreed a permanent exit would suit all parties this summer after the latest round of talks.”

🚨Axel Disasi and Chelsea have an agreement that he will leave permanently this summer. Interest from two Premier League clubs and one in Italy. West Ham loan helped attract suitors. https://t.co/0hpBRbVxJI — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 11, 2026

Axel Disasi was not seeing a lot of playing time with the Blues, this past season, so in the winter window, he moved across town to West Ham United. The 28-year-old Frenchman became a regular in east London, and developed into a key player for the Hammers, who were, unfortunately relegated from the top flight on Championship Sunday.

His impressive loan spell with the Irons has raised his stock on the transfer market this window.

He joined from AS Monaco, on a six year deal, for £38.5m in 2023. His current deal has three years left to run.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.