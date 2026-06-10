It is time! No more talking about the late stage capitalism, or runaway capitalism that is FIFA setting World Cup match ticket prices to obscene levels that insult your intelligence. We’re done talking about the extreme unaffordability of attending these matches here in the United States. Now is the time to talk actual football, futbol, soccer, whatever you want to call it, as we have actual games that truly matter right in front of us. The USMNT will begin their World Cup campaign, with a group stage clash against Paraguay, in Los Angeles on Friday night.

World Cup Group D Opener

USMNT vs Paraguay

Kick off: June 12, SoF….wait, no excuse me, “Los Angeles” Stadium, 8p.m. CST (yes, central, the best time zone of all)

Broadcast: regular OTA FOX on TV, FOX One and FOX Sports apps, streaming on Tubi

World Cup Material: Mauricio Pochettino Feels the World Cup Fever FIFA’s Insane Price Gouging and Cowboy Capitalism

Current FIFA Ranking: USMNT #16 Paraguay #41

Are you feeling the World Cup fever yet?

USMNT Team News vs Paraguay

There is really nothing to say here, outside of Chris Richards and his two torn ankle ligaments. And we already covered that in the last post at this link. However, there will be some key position battles to watch. We don’t think Matt Turner will get the call in between the sticks. And sorry Haji Wright, but you’re not going to be starting up top.

So how far can this team go?

Well, Alex Morgan, one of the most iconic players of this generation on the women’s side, said it best: round of 16 is the threshold.

Anything better is gravy, and anything worse is a failure. The video above, produced by The Athletic, is pretty spot on. I agree with almost all of their points.

It’s true that this team has no superstars, not top 100 or 150 players in the world. However, there is a true Gestalt to them.

They have a bunch of solid players, who all coalesce together.

USMNT Starting Lineup Prediction vs Paraguay

Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Miles Robinson, Tim Ream; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson; Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman; Falorin Balogun

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.