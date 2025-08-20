It’s only the beginning of the season, but the Tottenham Hotspur injury list is already long. Yves Bissouma, who has an undisclosed injury, is the latest name to be added to the list.

“Unfortunately, he got injured in training yesterday,” Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said of Bissouma. “We need to look into how much it is.”

City vs Spurs FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday August 23rd, 12:30pm, The Etihad, Manchester, UK

Team News: Manchester City Tottenham

Starting Lineup Predictions: Man City Tottenham Hotspur

Google Result Probability: City 66% Draw 19% Spurs 15%

Spurs Team News

Well now that is a pretty vague statement right there, to say the least, so who knows how long he’ll be out. We don’t quite even know what’s really wrong with him, or how severe the problem might be.

Shifting gears to Destiny Udogie, he could make the squad at Manchester City on Saturday, provided he passes a late fitness test.

“Destiny is progressing, but it’s too early for him to be involved in the squad,” Frank said this past Friday.

And then the final update pertains to Manor Solomon, who is probably still a week or two away from returning. Frank said on Friday:

“Manor is just back from his injury, in terms of being on the pitch he had a part training with the team yesterday, so hopefully he can progress after that.”

And of course, you have the longer-term absentees for Spurs as well- Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Radu Dragusin and Kota Takai.

