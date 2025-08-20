Manchester City forward Savinho could make the move to Tottenham Hotspur before the summer transfer window closes. Spurs are interested in acquiring him, and City are open to the idea of selling the player. However, you can effectively rule out this transfer happening getting completed by this weekend. Man City will welcome Tottenham into the Etihad for a Saturday lunchtime fixture, and they would obviously not let themselves be susceptible to the prospect of Savinho scoring directly on them.

That is if he recovers from the unspecified and undisclosed injury that is sidelining him right now.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat. Aug. 23, 12:30pm, The Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man City Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Man City 66% Draw 19% Tottenham 15%

Manchester City Team News

Don’t expect Savinho to feature on the weekend. Rodri and Phil Foden are doubts, but could both make the matchday squad on Saturday, after having missed the opening day thrashing of Wolves.

Pep Guardiola said that he hopes Rodri will be “really fit… hopefully after the international break.” He didn’t specify the nature of the problem, but he has called it a “big injury.”

Pep did add the following:

“Hopefully in these games, he can play some minutes, but what is important is that he doesn’t have pain because we don’t want him coming back injured. We will try desperately to avoid that.”

As for Foden, the City manager continues to maintain that his ankle problem is minor, so he should be returning before too long. In keeping with the largely one single named player theme here, Ederson is reportedly moving closer towards a transfer out to Galatasaray. And on the opposite end, Gianluigi Donnarumma would be coming in from Paris Saint-Germain.

These three clubs have 11 days to get it all sorted out and finalized. Ederson was also absent from opening day, but it wasn’t due to transfer stuff. It was because of gastroenteritis.

Finally, Mateo Kovacic and Claudio Echeverri remain on the sidelines.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories