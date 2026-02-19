It is possible that two Tottenham Hotspur players, Pedro Porro and Richarlison, might come off the injured list, and be passed fit to feature in the North London Derby on Sunday. The chances are small, but it could still happen. As we covered in the team news article from earlier, both are dealing with thigh injuries right now.

They are the only two players who stand a chance of coming off the injured/unavailable list this weekend. And this list is 12 deep right now, when you include the suspended Cristian Romero.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Feb. 22, 2026, at 4:30pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Arsenal FC

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 61% Draw 23% Tottenham 16%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal FC 1st, 58 pts LWWDD Tottenham 16th, 29 pts LDDLL

So that leave us with the nine longer-term injury absentees. We’ll cover all of those now.

Tottenham Full Detailed Injury List

James Maddison (knee)

One of the team’s most important players, he’s been ruled out for the season, a long time ago.

Potential Return: June or July

Kevin Danso (foot)

He’s been making progress on his ankle injury recovery

Potential Return: mid-March

Lucas Bergvall (foot)

His ankle injury is pretty substantial will keep him out for awhile

Potential Return: mid-April

Ben Davies (surgery)

He’s still recovering from surgery on his ankle.

Potential Return: mid-April

Wilson Odobert (knee)

Odobert has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee

Potential Return: autumn 2026

Destiny Udogie (thigh/hamstring)

He’s a very talented young player, it’s too bad he gets injured all the time.

Potential Return: around the March internationals

Mohammed Kudus (thigh)

Arguably the team’s best player, he’s got an injury to his quadricep tendon.

Potential Return: after the March internationals

Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh)

Yes, yet another hamstring/thigh injury in this squad! What is going on here?

Potential Return: May

Dejan Kulusevski (knee)

Wow! Yet another midfielder/forward in the infirmary. No wonder the team is hovering near the relegation zone.

Potential Return: May

