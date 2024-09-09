As another tediously slow international break continues to drag along, we start to look ahead to the North London Derby on Sunday. The hosts, Tottenham Hotspur, are in a much better place right now, fitness wise, than the visitors. We already covered Arsenal, at this link, yesterday. Spurs do have to worry about the likes of Richarlison, Dominic Solanke and Micky van de Ven. We’ll cover all of it here.

As always, click where highlighted for more on the aforementioned player.

The Brazilian striker has had a very troubled year or so, but when he’s fit, and when he’s on, Richarlison is top class. You really kind of have to feel for him, given all he’s been struggling with. He’ll probably miss the NLD, as he’s still battling a muscular injury. But he should be back not long after that.

The club’s all-time most expensive player will deliver the ROI, eventually, but he may not be involved here. He’s a doubt here due to an ankle problem.

The fastest player in the Premier League should be fit to feature here, having recovered from the knee problem that had been plaguing him.

