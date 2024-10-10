Tottenham Hotspur will host West Ham United on Oct. 19 in what will no doubt be a very spirited London derby. Tottenham have three injury concerns for that one: Heung-Min Son (thigh), Richarlison (calf) and Wilson Odobert (hamstring).

Only the club captain, who has missed the last three matches, could be fit to feature a week from Saturday. The other two are ruled out until November.

Here below we list what manager Ange Postecoglu said about each of the injured players, the last time that he discussed the topic.

“Sonny is unlikely; he’s pushing hard, but the turnaround might be too quick for him to be available at this stage,” Postecoglu said last Friday. After trying so hard to get into the last matchday squad, he should be fine here.

Richarlison

“[Richarlison] is a fair way off; I think you should stop asking me about him until I say I’ve got an update. He’s still not training with the first team,” Ange said on Sept. 20.

The Brazilian suffered a calf injury in training, ahead of the Newcastle loss.

Wilson Odobert

‘Wilson, it doesn’t look good. We’re still waiting for it to settle down to get all the information, but he’ll definitely be out for the next period. It’s his hamstring,” Ange said on Sept. 20.

This seems to be kind of a long-term injury now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

