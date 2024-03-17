Son Heung-Min Urges Tottenham Teammates to “look in the mirror”

It wasn’t just that Tottenham Hotspur lost their London derby with Fulham today, it was the manner in which they fell. Spurs were run out 3-0 by the Craven Cottagers, with Tottenham talisman Heung-Min Son labeling the defeat “unacceptable.”

The South Korean forward also called on his teammates to “look in the mirror” and do some introspection.

“It is very disappointing and very frustrating,” Son said Saturday.

“Everybody has to look in the mirror and say ‘it is my fault.’ It was not good enough. We didn’t put in the effort we have put in this season. The performance, the attitude was not good enough. Everyone needs a big wake-up call.”

Spurs were top of the table well into November, and at no point this season have they been far from the top four.

So getting blown out by a mid-table side was surprising to say the least. This was the first time Spurs didn’t score in a league fixture this term.

Making the top four has to be the minimum standard for the North London club this season, who are on a mission to prove what and who they are, after the departure of Harry Kane.

Son Heung-Min and Spurs return on action on March 30, when they host Luton Town.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

