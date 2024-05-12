Manchester City could win the Premier League title on Tuesday night, provided they win at Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal drops points tomorrow versus Manchester United.
And as long as they win their final two, they are guaranteed the title regardless of what Arsenal does.
Man City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kick: Tue May 14, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham
Google Result Probability: Man City 67% Draw 18% Tottenham 15%
PL Form: Man City WWWWW Tottenham LLLLW
PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 82 pts Tottenham 5th 60 pts
If they close the deal, this would be their sixth league title in seven years.
Every dynasty needs a superstar individual player, and City certainly have there’s in Erling Haaland. When Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are done, Haaland is up next for soccer/futbol/football G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time).
Haaland was robbed of the Ballon d’Or last time out, but that’s okay as he’s destined to win several before his time is through.
Last year, his first in the Premier League, he shattered the single season record for goals scored. It was all apart of historic treble winning season for Manchester City.
Now Haaland is set to win the Golden Boot again, with City in line to win another double. Erling Haaland rookie cards are certainly something that you should consider investing in.
Man City Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland
