The bad news first: Tottenham Hotspur’s list of players done for the season just keeps growing. The good news? There’s not much season left. Timo Werner (hamstring), Manor Solomon (knee) and Ben Davies (calf) are now all done for the remainder.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a couple of issues,” said Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu in regards to Werner. “Timo with a hamstring. He’ll miss the rest of the season, obviously, with only three weeks to go, he won’t be back.”

Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kick: Sun May 5, 2024, 4:30pm UK, Anfield

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 18% Draw `17% Liverpool 65%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 60 pts LLWDW Liverpool 3rd, 75 pts DLWLD

Spurs Team News

Moving from Werner to Davies, the first year Australian manager said the following: “Unfortunately, Ben picked up a calf issue, which will probably rule him out of the rest of the games as well.”

As for Solomon, well, he’s been out with a knee injury since early February, but there has always been this undercurrent of his possibly coming back to play again. Not so anymore; we won’t see him again until 2024-25. Also, Destiny Udogie, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are all long ruled out for this term.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories