Liverpool Team News vs Tottenham: Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley

As Liverpool begin the final month of the season, they have just two new injury concerns- forward Diogo Jota (unspecified knock) and defender Conor Bradley (ankle).

Both could be in contention to face Tottenham on Sunday, in what is a meeting of two teams that have seen the wheels come off their season in recent weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kick: Sun May 5, 2024, 4:30pm UK, Anfield

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 18% Draw `17% Liverpool 65%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 60 pts LLWDW Liverpool 3rd, 75 pts DLWLD

Liverpool Team News

“Both [Jota and Bradley] not ready,” Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said.

“Progressing well, [but] not ready and nobody told me yet they will start training in the next few days. I think it will take time, a little bit.”

Elsewhere Stefan Bajcetic is nearing the point of being available for a return, but that may not happen until next season. He’s missed half the term already, with a calf injury and given the current state of their season (it’s all essentially dead rubber at this point), they may not risk him during the run in.

He’s been almost as injury prone as Thiago Alcantara, so the club needs to manage the minutes of the youngster. Especially when the stakes are low.

