Real Madrid Lineup Prediction at Villarreal CF

Real Madrid have just two glorified friendlies left before they take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Final. Sunday brings a visit to Villarreal CF, for another La Liga fixture that is essentially some more dead rubber.

There are no changes to the team news at this point, as the status with Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba remains the same.

Real Madrid at Villarreal CF FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 2024, 7pm, El Madrigal, Villarreal, Spain

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid Champions, 93 pts Villarreal CF 8th, 51 pts

La Liga Form: Real Madrid WWWWW Villarreal CF WWLWW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid Win 47% Draw 24% Villarreal CF Win 29%

Also, to quote Homer J. Simpson: “Mostly Madrigal! that could be good!”

Look for manager Carlo Ancelotti to formulate a first team that is composed of both regular starters and reserves.

It should be a pretty good mix, and we predict it will ultimately look like this.

Starting XI Prediction vs Villarreal CF

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandes, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde; Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Vinicius Jr.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories