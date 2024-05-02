Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool FC FYIs
Kick: Sun May 5, 2024, 4:30pm UK, Anfield
Team News: Tottenham Liverpool
Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool
Google Result Probability: Tottenham 18% Draw `17% Liverpool 65%
PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 60 pts LLWDW Liverpool 3rd, 75 pts DLWLD
You also had the club’s other main rival, Everton, defeating them, and with that loss, the title charge was done.
Now, after a dismal run of only one win in five Premier League matches, the Reds are playing for third place. Of course, their opponents have seen their earlier ambitions dissipate as well.
Spurs only have one win in their last four.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominick Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez
