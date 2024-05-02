Starting with the St. Patrick’s Day elimination from the FA Cup, at the hands of Manchester United, its been a disastrous stretch for Liverpool. United inflicted more pain on the Reds during this six week stretch, as their draw meant more points dropped in the title race for the Merseyside club.

Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kick: Sun May 5, 2024, 4:30pm UK, Anfield

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 18% Draw `17% Liverpool 65%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 60 pts LLWDW Liverpool 3rd, 75 pts DLWLD

You also had the club’s other main rival, Everton, defeating them, and with that loss, the title charge was done.

Now, after a dismal run of only one win in five Premier League matches, the Reds are playing for third place. Of course, their opponents have seen their earlier ambitions dissipate as well.

Spurs only have one win in their last four.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominick Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

