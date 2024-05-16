Chelsea will enter Championship Sunday with a chance to clinch Europa League qualification for next season. As they prepare to host AFC Bournemouth this weekend, they have, of course, a few fitness concerns to deal with. For a host of different reasons, they will be without the services of Mykhailo Mudryk, Reece James, Robert Sanchez and Carney Chukwuemeka; among others.

Let’s get into all of it, ahead of the regular season finale.

Chelsea FC vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Championship Sun May 19, 4pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 66% Draw 18% Bournemouth 16%

PL Form: Chelsea WWWWD Bournemouth LLWWL

PL Standing: Chelsea 6th, 60 pts Bournemouth 11th 48 pts

Blues Team News

Let’s start with Mudryk, who collided with Tariq Lamptey and suffered a concussion from the collision in the win over Brighton yesterday. Mauricio Pochettino stated: “No, he is not OK, we are checking. He was a little bit dizzy but we used the concussion substitution and the rule is seven days, so he is not going to be available for the next game, but I hope it is nothing wrong.”

Elsewhere James returned to action, after having endured a very injury-riddled season, but got red-carded. So his sending off got his him suspended and thus ended his season.

Moving on to Chukwuemeka and Sanchez, two long-term injury absentees, well it appears they won’t be in contention for Sunday either. And thus, they join Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana as donezo for the entire term.

But at this point, it’s just one game anyway.

