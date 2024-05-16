As Newcastle United head into Championship Sunday, they’ll have a couple new fitness concerns in Anthony Gordon (ankle) and Callum Wilson (illness). However, both could feature at Brentford this weekend.

“Callum, we anticipate, will be fine,” said manager Eddie Howe.

Championship Sunday, May 19, 4pm, Gtech Community Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 43% Draw 24% Brentford 33%

Premier League Form, Standing: Newcastle 7th, 57 pts LDWWL Brentford FC 16th, 39 pts WDLWW

Newcastle Team News

On Gordon, Howe said the following: “Really sore. I’m not too sure how good my ankle will be.”

Elsewhere Matt Targett is out now for the remainder with Achilles tendonitis. Lewis Miley, Tino Valentino, Joe Willock, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman all remain out of action long-term, having been designated with this status for awhile. The Geordies will aim to get a win here over a low-table team, and also get help from AFC Bournemouth.

If Newcastle win and Chelsea lose, the Toon will get that final UEL qualification slot, as they have the goal differential advantage.

