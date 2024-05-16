Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Newcastle United head into a Championship Sunday date with Brentford possessing a chance to salvage something from what is essentially a very lost season. A win and a Bournemouth win over Chelsea gets them into the Europa League, instead of the Conference League.

Both are obviously a big step down, after having just finally gotten back into Champions League, but hey, it is better than nothing.

Newcastle United at Brentford FC FYIs

Championship Sunday, May 19, 4pm, Gtech Community Stadium, London, UK

Newcastle Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 43% Draw 24% Brentford 33%

Premier League Form, Standing: Newcastle 7th, 57 pts LDWWL Brentford FC 16th, 39 pts WDLWW

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Having European football of any sort, and of course the higher the competition the better, is massive for manager Eddie Howe.

While Howe will undoubtedly be back next season, his seat is indeed warming, so ending the year on a positive note for him and his club would be huge.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Brentford

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories