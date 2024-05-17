Seven Man United Players Who Will Be on the Spot Next Season

Wayne Rooney said yesterday that Manchester United need a summer clear out. Yes, it has been overdue for some time, and now with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his merry band of INEOS cronies on board, perhaps it will finally happen. Rooney is spot on, so we looked at nine players who will, should or could leave this summer at this link. We also listed out seven players that we believe should stick around this summer at this link.

So in the third and final installment of this series we present seven players who will be on the spot/hot seat next season.

Victor Lindelof

Central defense is and has been a mess for a long time. Although that is not the fault of this Swede. He’s a squad player, albeit one with a lot of longevity. Needs to prove to INEOS that he belongs, in order to stick around.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Good, but not great. Solid, but not spectacular. Needs to bring it, in case of Ratcliffe and company have designs on an upgrade at the position.

Mason Mount

An overpriced, bad, less than totally thoughtful signing turned into a total disaster acquisition as the season went on. Can’t sell him to anybody right now, so hope that year two goes better for him and the club. Nowhere to go but up.

Sofyan Amrabat and Lisandro Martinez

We know that manager Erik ten Hag rates both of these guys, but what if he is replaced? These guys would have something to prove to the new boss. With Lucha though, it is more about proving he can stay healthy, as his quality and level are top notch.

Luke Shaw

Just cannot stay healthy, period. Shaw and Anthony Martial are the always injured twins. Of course, who would really want to buy him right now though? When he is healthy, he is top quality though, as he even has a club player of the yea award to his credit.

Diogo Dalot

See Wan-Bissaka; everything applies.

