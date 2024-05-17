Bruno Fernandes should be the center piece that Man United builds around, says club legend Wayne Rooney. “You have to build around Bruno. He’s the one player with quality,” Rooney said to Sky Sports yesterday.

“He has got fight in him. I think you keep the young players and Bruno. I think it has to be a massive clear out, it has to be. It’s not going to be in one year but it’s got to be over the next couple of years.”

“To compete in this league, they need better players and don’t get me wrong, these players are good players and Premier League players. But to compete with Manchester City, with Liverpool, with Arsenal they need better players.”

Rooney is spot on, so we looked at nine players who will, should or could leave this summer at this link. We will look at six players who will be on the spot/hot seat next season in our next upcoming post. Here we present seven players the club should keep around.

Bruno Fernandes

He is the side’s top scorer this season in the league with 10 goals. He’s also registered more assists (7) than any other player at the club.

Kobbie Mainoo

The most pleasant surprise of the season, and arguably the campaign’s brightest of bright spots.

Rasmus Hojlund

Got off to a slow start, but then hit a purple patch. He has quality, but it would be interesting to see what he could do on a team that was much more cohesive.

Andre Onana

He’s high risk/reward, with this season bringing us mostly the downside. However, he was dominant at Inter Milan, so he has the potential to be elite once again.

Scott McTominay

Crazy to think that he was the club’s leading scorer in early midseason, but that speaks to the issues in the final third. He is not Ballon d’Or winner, but he’s solid and fulfills expectations.

Alejandro Garnacho

Despite his social media missteps, he’s one of the very few forwards on this club that actually brings anything to the table.

Amad Diallo

Rooney went on to say that they should keep the promising kids around, and he is one of the youngsters with great potential.

