Chelsea Team News vs Tottenham: Enzo, Carney, Silva, Sanchez

Enzo Fernandez now joins the ranks of Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana as Chelsea players who are out injured for the rest of the season.

The Argentine shared photos of himself in the hospital, on his social media, after undergoing surgery to repair his chronic groin injury.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Thurs. May 2, 7:30 pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea

Win Probability: Draw 24% Tottenham Hotspur 32% Chelsea 44%

Blues Team News

“The moment Enzo felt pain and limitations because of the problem, the most important thing was to fix the situation,” said Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino of the Enzo situation.

“If he can’t perform because of the situation, it’s not good for him, not good for the team and not good for the club.”

Meanwhile Carney Chukwuemeka is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Said Pochettino: “Carney felt something in his knee related to his problem before. We hope it’s not a big issue and he can be back as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile sometimes captain Thiago Silva is also out injured, with no return date in sight. Said Poch: “We need to assess him and see. It is a pain in his groin; I think it is similar to his injury at Palace [which kept him out for nearly three weeks].”

Elsewhere No. 1 goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (unspecified problem) is moving closer towards a return after resuming partial training.

However, he won’t be ready for the Tottenham clash on Thursday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

