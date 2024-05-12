Man City at Tottenham Team News: Grealish, Ake, Richarlison

The midweek slate of Premier League action kicks off with a blockbuster of a fixture, as Manchester City visit Tottenham Hotspur. And City will make the journey to North London with just two injury concerns: Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake.

“Yes, [Jack is OK],” manager Pep Guardiola responded, before the 4-0 thrashing of Fulham earlier today, to a query about the illness that Grealish has reportedly been suffering from.

Man City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Tue May 14, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man City Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Man City 67% Draw 18% Tottenham 15%

PL Form: Man City WWWWW Tottenham LLLLW

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 82 pts Tottenham 5th 60 pts

Team News for Both Sides

“He felt in the last moment not well and a little bit ill but he’s fine.”

Elsewhere Nathan Ake has a foot injury, and he’s out indefinitely. Shifting gears to Spurs, Richarlison is now out with a calf strain, and it looks like his 2023-24 season is over.

He joins the likes of Ben Davies, Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon, Destiny Udogie, Manor Solomon and Timo Werner in the done for the season brigade.

