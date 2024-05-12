Maybe there is some life left in Tottenham Hotspur this season after all? Granted their opponent was just Burnley, a team that is destined for the drop this season, but given how Spurs have looked lately, any win is something to celebrate.

Maybe they will make a final push against Aston Villa for the top four?

Man City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Tue May 14, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man City Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Man City 67% Draw 18% Tottenham 15%

PL Form: Man City WWWWW Tottenham LLLLW

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 82 pts Tottenham 5th 60 pts

Of course, the last team you want to play when looking for a win is Man City. However, as we all know, Spurs have have certainly done more than hold their own against the Cityzens lately.

The North London side has actually performed pretty well against the league powerhouse over the past few years.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Man City

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Oliver Skipp; Rodrigo Betancur, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung Min-Son

