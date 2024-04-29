Chelsea is playing Tottenham Hotspur this week, so you know what that means- lots of stories about Mauricio Pochettino, and his taking on his former club.

That will be the main storyline as a London derby between two clubs playing uninspiring football transpires on Thursday night.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Thurs. May 2, 7:30 pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea

Win Probability: Draw 24% Tottenham Hotspur 32% Chelsea 44%

Tottenham look like they are packing it in early this term while Chelsea continue to be an predictable roller coaster. The Blues need to find some stability. Despite all the injury crises they have endured this season, there is still plenty of talent available in the squad.

There would be no excuse for finishing on the second page of the standings again this season.

Here is what is most likely the strongest team Pochettino can select.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Djorde Petrovic; Trevoh Chalobah, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke; Nicolas Jackson

