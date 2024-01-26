Tottenham Surpass Chelsea and Arsenal on Latest Rich List

This year’s edition of the Deloitte Football Money League came out a couple days ago, and it gave us a new richest club in London. Tottenham Hotspur have now surpassed both Arsenal and Chelsea, according to the annual financial study, which focuses on revenue generated during the 2022/23 season.

In addition to coming in first in old London town, THFC (€631.5m in annual revenue) came in fourth in the English Premier League (behind the two Manchester clubs and Liverpool) and eighth in the world.

Real Madrid came in first overall, with €831.4m while Man City was the top English club at €825.9m.

Even though Spurs are not playing European football this season, and thus missing out on that UEFA payday, they moved up the charts due to their intelligent financial utilization of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has replaced Wembley Stadium as the new London home of the NFL.

They have also raked in the cash from all the concerts they have hosted at White Hart Lane, including huge acts like Beyonce. Maybe all these new revenue streams will lead to silverware? Their trophy drought (since 2008) still remains in place, despite all that added new cash flow.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the full Deloitte Money League List, which rolls 20 deep.

Top 20 Richest Clubs In World Soccer 2022/23

1. Real Madrid €831.4m

2. Manchester City €825.9m

3. Paris Saint-Germain €801.8m

4. Barcelona €800.1m

5. Manchester United €745.8m

6. Bayern Munich €744m

7. Liverpool €682.9m

8. Tottenham €631.5m

9. Chelsea €589.4m

10. Arsenal €532.6m

11. Juventus €432.4m

12. Borussia Dortmund €420m

13. AC Milan €385.3m

14. Inter Milan €378.9m

15. Atletico Madrid €364.1m

16. Frankfurt €293.5m

17. Newcastle €287.8m

18. West Ham €275.1m

19. Napoli €267.7m

20. Marseille €258.4m

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter

