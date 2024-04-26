Man City Starting XI Prediction, Team News at Nottingham Forest

Heading into the clash at Nottingham Forest, Manchester City have just one fitness concern, but it is a big one, in Erling Haaland. Said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the rout of Brighton: “Erling is not ready for tomorrow. I know it is not a big issue, but he is not allowed for this game.”

We’ll see if he passes a late fitness test on Sunday, and thus makes the squad.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 28, 4:30pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 73% Draw 16% Nottingham Forest 11%

Other than that, Pep has no real fitness concerns to speak of. And that means he has only one selection issue, heading into the match at very lower table Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction

Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Julian Alvarez

Score Prediction: Manchester City 5, Nottingham Forest 0

Look for the imperial juggernaut to continue rolling along.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

