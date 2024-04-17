Chelsea have suffered through such an injury-riddled season that just discussing the newly injured/absent provides plenty enough material. All year long, we’ve had enough content to fill an entire match preview/team news with only the newly injured, let alone the long-term absentees. So it goes with Enzo Fernandez, Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi and more.

Let’s start with Axel Disasi and Enzo, who both have undisclosed knocks of some sort. The mega-money midfielder and the defensive stalwart are basically 50/50 for Saturday.

“We’ll see,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said of the two summer signings.

“They are under assessment. We don’t believe they are big issues, but we will see if they can be available. At the moment, they have not trained after Sheffield, and that is why we don’t know.”

Sterling and Robert Sanchez are also doubts, due to an unspecified virus. Elsewhere Levi Colwill, Reece James and Christopher Nkunku may return at some point this season.

The emphasis is definitely on the word “may” or should we say “May.”

