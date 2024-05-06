Pep Guardiola Rules Out Return to Bayern Munich This Summer

The Bayern Munich manager search is certainly going much worse than expected. Thomas Tuchel won’t be coming back, and the gig was outright rejected by the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso and even Ralf Rangnick. Yes, Rangnick actually said no, I’m good, to the Bavarian powerhouse. What about Pep Guardiola? Would he come back?

The Manchester City’s reps emphatically ruled that out, citing the fact that his current deal will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until summer of 2025.

“Pep has FC Bayern in his heart, but he does not want to leave Manchester City this summer,” they said to Sky Sports Germany.

“He is very happy [at City] and has a contract until 2025. A return to FC Bayern is not an option.”

Pep won the Bundesliga all three years that he was in Munich (2013-16), as well as the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. At City he has been nothing short of a trophy machine.

As for Bayern, no one really knows where they go from here with their mess of a manager search.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

