USMNT Should Pursue Klopp, Pep, Poch and Tuchel

The United States Men’s National Team needs to make a change from Gregg Berhalter- that’s obvious. Remember, Berhalter got the gig when his brother was the number three or number four person in the entire United States Soccer Federation hierarchy. That pretty much says it all as to why Berhalter got the gig, and why he was given that second chance to stay. But that has to be in the past now- it’s time to move on! Aim for the stars, USSF, because then if you fall you land on the clouds. Go for Jurgen Klopp!

Or Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino.

Here is our USMNT coaching candidates listicle. As always, click the heading, where linked, for more on said candidate.

Currently on sabbatical, the timing is now right to get him in place for the 2026 World Cup cycle. Klopp has won everywhere that he has been, and coaching a national team is pretty much the only thing he hasn’t done yet. Time to back up the truck and pay this man, in order to make it happen.

USA supporters are extremely unhappy and disillusioned right now. That would turn 180 degrees, on a dime, if they hire Klopp.

This isn’t as far-fetched as you might think. Pep loves to hang out in the United States, as he spent his sabbatical (the time in between his stints at Manchester City and Bayern Munich) in New York City.

Plus, his Man City contract expires next June, and right now, the vibe is that he won’t renew. With a potential exodus of key players leaving The Etihad, this summer and next, it’s likely that Guardiola moves on to the next adventure too. Again, pay this man!

Currently a free agent, what he was able to do at Tottenham Hotspur, given their history, was nothing short of astounding. Imagine what he could do with the USMNT so-called “golden generation.” By the way, “golden generation” is a very played out and tired cliche. You need to actually win something first, before you get that moniker.

The USA haven’t won anything major yet, but under Poch…they might.

Currently a free agent, he would be a solid choice to lead this group of players, at a time when they will be hitting their prime.

Other Names to Consider

Patrick Vieira would be a solid choice, as he connections to both the biggest clubs in Europe, and to MLS. Tab Ramos would be the only “insider” kind of candidate that is worth considering.

However, given the USSF’s reputation for being borderline incestuous, when it comes to all the nepotism and cronyism, they should go outside the beltway only.

