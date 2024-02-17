Chelsea FC accomplished a score draw that felt like a win for them at Manchester City a couple hours ago. Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino said he was very pleased with both the performance and spirit of his side on Saturday, and that this showing should give them belief that they can defeat Liverpool FC next weekend in the EFL Cup Final.

“We need to feel that it is possible to beat Liverpool,” Pochettino said, referencing the same team that just routed his squad 4-1 last month.

“I think we are going to play the second best team in the world (after City). I think belief is the most important thing and now we need to recover and prepare for the final.

“Today was a really good game to show we are improving.

Still we are not on the level of Manchester City, we are a young team that need to live these type of games to improve.

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League, and they are still in contention for three more trophies (Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup) this season. Man City meanwhile are defending treble (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup) champions.

Poch said earlier this season that “very good things are coming,” and that his club is “really building something.” While other moments this season, at the time, felt like the Argentine’s words were finally coming to fruition…ultimately, they didn’t.

Maybe this is the actual turning point?

Raheem Sterling scored very late in the first half against his long-time former club. Rodri equalized for City late in the second half. Still

this was a huge result for Pochettino and his team.

“Very pleased,” Pochettino said to Sky Sports after the match.

“I think that is the spirit that we want to show. We are working for that. I think today against the the best team in the world, to show this type of performance, we need to be feel very proud. I congratulated the players at the end of the game because we were so brave.

“First half was really good. I think we were very aggressive with the ball going forward and winning duels. In the second half I think they dominated and they forced us to defend deeper.

“But I think we sustained the effort and we created chances that we should score and win the game. I am so happy. It is a good draw for us and when you face this type of team I think it is important to be brave and to fight in every single aspect.

“Manchester City have the quality and capacity to create chances and they have amazing players. It is fantastic for us because we are a young team and we need these types of experiences to grow.”

The sentiment that surrounded Chelsea’s shocking home loss to Wolves less than a couple weeks ago feels long gone now.

After thar result, speculation mounted about Pochettino potentially getting sacked.

The momentum has done a 180 now, with that FA Cup win over a good Aston Villa side, and then two great performances in the league.

