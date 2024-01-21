How the title race in the English Premier League will end

This season of the English Premier League, the battle for the championship promises to be one of the most exciting and uncertain in recent times. Usually we would see a clear leader at this stage, but this season the situation is different. Manchester City, although retaining their power, is not as steadfast as before. This team has problems, and Pep Guardiola’s men feel them every match. Other top clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal are currently in a better position than City. It’s difficult to predict how teams will fare in the second half of the season. Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses. Half of the tournament is ahead, and one defeat or victory can turn the situation upside down.

Team positions after 20 rounds

Liverpool top the table with 45 points from 20 matches. This team not only demonstrates a high level of play, but also holds the lead in a very competitive field even with some problems in the lineup. Against this background, the teams fighting for qualification for the Champions League stand out. Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal are in a close race to the top. Immediately behind these three are Tottenham, who occupy the qualifying position for the Europa League. Their persistence and consistency allow them to maintain an important place in the standings and claim the best.

At the same time, the battle to maintain their place in the league remains intense. Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United are bottom of the table and will have to work hard to avoid relegation.

Who has the best chance of winning the English Premier League title 2023/2024?

With five teams in the running this season, the Christmas period saw some uncompromising competition that kept all the clubs working hard. In this competition, one of the teams that truly took advantage of this time was Manchester City. City’s trip to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup title saw them on a poor run in the Premier League, with just one win in six games. This gave Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa a chance to pull away, but they failed to capitalize on their chances. Each of these teams dropped points while City were otherwise occupied, missing out on opportunities to extend their lead.

Even Tottenham, still in the game, have a chance of winning the title if they can gain the right momentum in the coming weeks. All five teams fighting for the championship are in the zone where any of them has a chance to win.

Defeats to Wolverhampton and Aston Villa, as well as a draw with Crystal Palace in a home match, acted as unusual errors for the “citizens”. There is also the possibility that Guardiola’s side will drop more points, especially if Erling Haaland’s foot injury continues to keep him out of action. Although City are considered favorites, Arsenal, Liverpool, Villa and Spurs have already managed to take points from them. If this continues in the second half of the season, we will be in for an exciting race for the title. While City are still favorites, other teams have more than a 50% chance of stopping their dominance. Arsenal and Liverpool have exploited City’s weaknesses and are now major rivals. This change in the dynamics of the championship race fuels the atmosphere and expectations for the second half of the season.

The end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 have been difficult for Arsenal. A series of defeats from the middle peasants undermined the club’s position. This affected their title chances. As a result of these failures, their chance of winning the championship dropped from 27% to just 5%. At this time, Manchester City, taking into account the difficulties of their opponents, significantly increased their chances to 64%. This instability for the Gunners was leading to a major change in their title prospects. Failures in key games led to a dramatic decline in confidence in the team’s success. However, City’s success at a time when their rivals were falling underlined their strength and viability as potential champions.

Liverpool remain in contention with an 8% chance of winning the title, but if they suffer a setback, the focus will shift to an intriguing battle for the top of the table. At the moment, City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa are firmly in this race with high positions: City have a 99.9% chance of finishing in the top five, and Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa respectively with 99.4%, 94.6% and 89.0%. A surge in Tottenham’s performances with 12 points from their last five matches has lifted their chances to 64.7%. Also, thanks to victories over strong opponents, West Ham (26.1%) and Newcastle (6.7%) do not give up and continue to fight for their places at the top of the table.

