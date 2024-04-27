For Barcelona, it is pretty much just playing for pride the rest of the way. Last weekend’s El Clasico ended any remaining La Liga title hopes, so that means, officially, there are no trophies left to compete for now. Up next is a Monday night clash at home to Valencia CF; and this clash will complete the next La Liga weekend slate of action.

Now that the Xavi will be staying news is official, we’ll see what kind of spark that provides in the team.

FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Apr. 29, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing: Barca 2nd, 70 pts, LWWWW Valencia CF 8th, 47 pts LWWDL

Google Result Probability: Barca 70% Draw 18% Valencia CF 12%

Maybe they’ll get fired up for their leader, and show some really improved form.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Valencia CF

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen; Joao Felix, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

