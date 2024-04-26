FC Barcelona Team News vs Valencia CF: Xavi, Frenkie de Jong

Huge news in the world of FC Barcelona this week, as manager Xavi did an about-face on his future. During the week in between the El Clasico loss and the Monday night fixture vs Valencia, Xavi said he’ll stay on beyond the end of the season.

He told the media that he has “unfinished business” this season.

FC Barcelona vs Valencia FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Apr. 29, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing: Barca 2nd, 70 pts, LWWWW Valencia 8th, 47 pts LWWDL

Google Result Probability: Barca 70% Draw 18% Valencia 12%

Barca Team News

There is of course some big injury news this week too, as Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong (ankle injury) is now done for the season. He joins Alejandro Balde (thigh tendon rupture) and Gavi (anterior cruciate ligament tear) as out for the remainder of the term due to injury.

But other than this trio, Xavi has no availability concerns at this time. Although there are a few players who are close to reaching the number of bookings threshold that would render them suspended.

